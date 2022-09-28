The Purdue Student Government Senate meeting on Wednesday was a hotspot of debate activity.
Bill 22-25, a bill to combine the engagement and planning committees, was debated for over 30 minutes of the meeting, leading Senator Sydney Terrell to motion to end discussion early.
The motion was passed 17-2 with 3 abstaining, and the question-and-answers were silenced as the meeting came to an end with the last bill voted on.
The meeting also featured special programming from the Native American Education and Cultural Center director, Felica Ahasteen-Bryant. Two other bills were passed focusing on PSG’s future plans and an update to their small grants program.
President-senate relations
Purdue Student Body President Andrew Jensen was in attendance on Wednesday, and brought an end to the saga surrounding budget negotiations.
The fall retreat, whose budget allocation of $5,000 prompted ire from senators in PSG’s first meeting, came out to cost $3,096.
Senator Tyrell, who had previously criticized the allocation and decision-making without the Senate’s approval, said that she was glad to see Jensen attend the caucus and develop as a leader.
“(Today) he wanted to apologize to the senate and let them know his clear intentions of what happened as opposed to how it was perceived,” she said. “He also pledged about how he was going to be more transparent moving forward, with open documentation, and I think that that transparency is extremely important.
“Without transparency, how can you trust a leader, and you have to trust your leader in order to let them lead. I think it was a great step for him.”
Combining committees
While the previous two bills passed with little fanfare, Bill 22-25, prompted a lot of back-and-forth between senators, President Jensen and Chief of Staff Abidemi Aregbe. The bill supported combining the engagement and programming committees for the 2022-2023 school year.
Jensen said that the bill would allow the committees to be how they used to be in the past.
“We wanted to give the members a sense of ownership that they were doing everything and contributing,” he said. “The workload would be the same, with no lulls.”
Aregbe agreed, and said that the overlap between the two committees was important to note as they combine them.
“In my experience they tend to work hand in hand and there was a lot of collaboration,” he said. “We can pool the resources, people or funding and capital, and it made the most sense to put the two together so they could work towards the same goal.”
Aregbe and Tyrell debated throughout the discussion, with Tyrell questioning the combination and limitation of a committee with less people and double the responsibility. This sentiment was also shared by Senator Eleanor Didonna later in the debate.
Didonna asked Aregbe why they were cutting the committee if there were still lots of individuals interested in PSG, as he had shared earlier in the debate.
“You got me there,” Aregbe said. “But I love the back-and-forth.”
He said that many individuals who join committees aren’t necessarily active, and by decreasing and combining programming and engagement, it was allowing more ownership and hopefully more action from the small group.
Jensen also added that the “caliber” of executive directors running the committee is high.
“We’re bringing in people who are overqualified, which is very strategic,” he said.
A back-and-forth was started between Senator Josh Mariani and Aregbe, as Mariani felt the combination would be detrimental to the atmosphere of PSG.
“Combining these two committees, it is a step back for people trying to get together,” he said.
Aregbe countered and said that it was the responsibility of everyone to facilitate a positive, friendly atmosphere.
“It falls on all of us to build connections,” he said.
Right as individuals were starting to debate on the limitation of the committee to 10 members instead of the 20 members on the two separate committees, Tyrell called a motion to stop debate as it had exceeded 30 minutes.
It was quickly seconded and passed with a two-thirds majority, and the bill itself was passed, with 18 in favor, none against and 4 abstentions.
Native American culture and Purdue
Ahasteen-Bryant presented about the cultural center during the special programming section of Wednesday’s PSG meeting.
Ahasteen-Bryant greeted the crowd in her own language, and said the Navajo stress the importance of continuing their culture by speaking their native tongue.
“It’s a good way to meet a long lost relative, and (speaking is) how we tend to find one another,” she said. “It helps us maintain connection to our people, our family and our tribal nation.”
She said that the NAECC was the first indigenous cultural center in Indiana, and throughout COVID-19 it was able to move its programs online and enrich the Purdue community and beyond.
Ahasteen-Bryant also touched on the Sloan Indigenous Graduate Partnership Program, which will graduate its 50th student at Purdue this year. Currently there are almost 75 indigenous students at Purdue, and the number has continued to grow, she said.
“Faculty are helping us recruit our next cohort of students,” she said, “and they’re giving back and identifying those that have potential.”
Ahasteen-Bryant said that Wayne Valliere, artist-in-residence, is guiding the creation of a birch bark canoe, and it is being constructed entirely out of natural products. Valliere is one of only six remaining individuals among the Anishinaabe who is a traditional canoe builder.
“We’re going to be using pine pitch to seal the canoe,” she said. “We have volunteer opportunities and are hosting a number of different groups. It is a huge endeavor and we want students to help us and take pride in it.”
Their goal is to finish on Monday, Oct. 10, or Indigenous Peoples Day and launch the canoe into the Wabash during a ceremony with a feast at the NAECC after the event.
Small Grants and Senate Goals
The senate passed two other bills on Wednesday, one that updated the Small Grant Action Plan and one that outlined the senate’s goals for 2022.
Senator Andrew Askounis said that the Small Grant Action Plan update, or Bill 22-23, was focused more on small changes, including how groups receive funds.
“It used to be reimbursement based but now you can apply for upfront funds,” he said.
Additionally, grant review prioritization will be changed.
“Whatever organizations apply, when we have meetings to review their grants we will put them in an order that will determine who gets money if we’ve started running out,” he said. “That format has been changed.”
The bill passed unanimously.
The senate goals bill, Bill 22-24, also passed with little discussion.
The bill highlighted the goals of the senate for the 2022-2023 school year, and focused on “sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion; academic and mental well-being, campus life, finance, and internal development,” Press Secretary Evan Chrise said.
“The goal of internal development is to host regular tabling events that connect with constituents, improving the senate associate member program, and encouraging involvement across all colleges,” he said
The next PSG meeting will be on October 12.