On Wednesday, students awoke to a snow- and slush-blanketed campus with significant snowfall coming down fast. The flurry contrasted with the relatively warm weather of previous weeks.
However, these conditions did not stop students from continuing their day like usual. Campus continued to have a regular flow of students making their way to their classes, on-campus activities, or jobs.
The Wilmeth Active Learning Center’s library was at its usual full capacity with students attending their classes or studying in between them. Many students felt the need to leave early to reach their commitments on time, especially those living off campus.
“It’s a long walk for me because my classes are in the engineering [mall] which typically takes 15-20 minutes. With the snow, it’s an extra 5-10 depending on how bad it is,” said Stephanie Close, a sophomore in the College of Engineering.
Jaykob Miller, a sophomore in the College of Science, lives in Cary Quadrangle and made his way to WALC in between his classes.
“All of my classes are still in-person,” he said. “It was slippery. It takes double the amount of time to get here than usual. I live in Cary so I’m not too far.”
“It was really moist today,” said Nicole Naumovich, a junior in the College of Science, who met with Miller to finish some homework. “Two of my classes were moved online.”
Isabella Henley, a senior in the College of Engineering, lives further than walking distance from campus and felt the driving conditions were a little rough.
“It was definitely a little scary coming to class today because they plow the roads a lot better at Purdue than they do over near Village West,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people know how to drive in the snow so it’s a little scary being around other people, but I still got here.”
Henley admitted she would have preferred all of her classes to be moved online, but her on-campus job required her to come to campus regardless.
“Parking was okay, they do not plow the lots very well so I would definitely say it’s sketchier parking than it is driving outside,” she said.
Jason Bale, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, and Dominic Miller, a senior in the College of Science worked the front desk at WALC this morning.
Both Bale and Miller described the weather conditions as relatively painless, but they said a student inquired about where to purchase boots that morning.
“We found out there’s nowhere around here to buy shoes or boots, at least within walking distance so if you didn’t have the right shoes, you could get your feet cold and wet,” Miller said.