Executive Associate Dean of Engineering Arvind Raman has been selected to be the next Dean of the College of Engineering.
The selection was posted to Purdue’s website Monday night.
“Provost Raman is passionate about the role of engineering in creative innovative solutions for people and society,” Provost Patrick Wolfe said in the announcement. “We’re confident that as our next engineering dean, he will lead the college to new levels of excellence and impact.”
The search committee selected the Purdue alumnus over Julie Swann, the department head of industrial and systems engineering at North Carolina State University, according to the announcement.
“It is truly an honor to be selected to lead the nation’s largest top-ranked college of engineering at a university with a tremendous legacy and a record of innovation and impact on a global scale,” Raman said.
At a Q&A held for students on Jan. 17, Raman talked about his goals to expand Purdue’s engineering program, build connections between faculty and students, invest in the university’s research infrastructure and continue to diversify the student body.
Raman said that an upcoming Supreme Court ruling on Harvard’s affirmative action programs, which could potentially put an end to all race-based admissions programs, was an important issue that he would address as dean.
“We’re all waiting to see what the Supreme Court says,” Raman said at the event. “I think it’s helpful to take a step back and reflect on what works and what we can continue to work on regardless of what comes down the pipeline from the Court.”
He is set to take over from Interim Dean Mark Lundstrom on April 1.