Purdue will provide at-home testing kits and N95 masks for students, faculty and staff by the end of the month, according to an email sent to students Monday.
To combat rising positivity rates in the county and on campus, Protect Purdue Implementation team will enact the following measures.
- Offer vaccines and boosters to the campus community.
- Conduct symptomatic and surveillance testing, and continue track and trace protocols.
- Purchase large quantities of both N95 and KN95 masks and making them available to students, faculty and staff in high-traffic areas.
- Require that masks be worn in all indoor locations, including the Co-Rec.
- Purchase at-home COVID-19 test kits, which are expected to make available to faculty, staff and students by the end of the month.
- Adding a PUSH mini-clinic at the Co-Rec to treat any student who tests positive for influenza A or B.
- Expand the physical space of the Co-Rec testing center to allow more room for waiting and social distancing.
- Establish a new, drive-thru testing location at Purdue West for families and dependents.
- Continue to update Protect Purdue signage and messaging throughout the campus.
"Our medical experts and advisors are beginning to see a light at the end of this tunnel, as Omicron crests and subsides in other countries and areas of the U.S. In the meantime, we continue to advance and evolve Protect Purdue efforts to keep the campus safe and open this semester," the email reads.
The email also announced the shift from surveillance testing to targeted testing, using a "data-driven approach (to) maximize resources and present the greatest return in managing the spread of Omicron."