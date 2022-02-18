A bathroom on one of the upper floors of the Krannert School of Management reportedly was vandalized Wednesday, Purdue university Police Department Capt. Song Kang said.
The offender poured hand sanitizer over the toilet seat and the mirrors, Kang said. Additionally, feminine hygiene products were scattered over the floor.
Building services reported this incident to PUPD Wednesday night.
Although there was no physical damage to property, Kang said the incident would result in Purdue spending more for cleaning services.
The investigation is ongoing and police will be looking through surveillance footage from cameras around the building.