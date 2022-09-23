Wall Street Journal Opinion Columnist Peggy Noonan will headline Purdue’s Presidential Lecture Series on Oct. 17, a Purdue press release reads.
A speechwriter for former US President Ronald Reagan, Noonan has since written books described as “love letters to the American political process,” according to a Purdue press release.
Her books include “What I Saw at the Revolution” a memoir of her time as a speechwriter for Ronald Reagan and her latest book, “The Time of Our Lives,” includes a chapter on “disillusionment and disappointment with President Obama,” according to Amazon books.
Noonan also received the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 2017 for her column, “Declarations.”
Her column includes articles on the future of conservatism and most recently an article celebrating the at-the-time-potential-end to Roe v. Wade.
She taught history at Yale University and was awarded the Award for Media Excellence. She will be giving a talk on “culture, history and life in our times” from 6 to 7 p.m. at Fowler Hall.