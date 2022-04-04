Students and community members gathered at the Engineering Fountain for the “Out of the Darkness Walk” hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Saturday afternoon.
“(The walk) allows all these communities to come together as one to share a passion for suicide awareness intervention,” said Mary Gough, a senior in the College of Agriculture and the co-president of AFSP.
Participants adorned beaded necklaces of various colors to symbolize their connection to someone who had either died by suicide or struggled with mental health.
White necklaces stood for the loss of a child. Orange stood for the loss of a sibling. Green stood for a personal struggle or attempt. Red stood for the loss of a spouse or partner. Purple stood for the loss of a relative or friend. Teal stood for supporting someone who struggles or has attempted. Gold stood for the loss of a parent. Silver stood for the loss of a first responder/military. Blue stood for supporting suicide prevention. Almost everyone at the walk was wearing blue.
“Sometimes it’s difficult to put into words our personal stories in a room full of strangers, but wearing the beads chosen to represent why you walk helps tremendously,” Gough said.
The Jeebs, a local Purdue band, were invited to play live music to open the event.
“I’m so happy we can contribute to this great cause,” said Zack Cooper, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences and the lead vocalist of The Jeebs. “It’s always great when you have the opportunity to spread positivity through music.”
In addition to the band, local businesses like Copper Moon Coffee, Hammer Donuts and Great Harvest Bread provided food and beverages for the events.
“The West Lafayette and Purdue community have allowed so many people to pour their hearts into doing the work they love and care about,” said Emma Goers, a senior in College of Health and Human Sciences and co-president of AFSP.
Linda McElhiney, a Purdue graduate who has a son who struggled with mental health and a son she lost to suicide, said she attended the event to express her gratitude toward Purdue’s mental health resources.
“It’s important to know that Purdue is there for you,” she said. “When my son needed help, he was able to find it with his counselor, the Student Health Center and the Dean of Students. He has gone on to graduate college and is doing much better now.”
The walk, which started around 1:30 p.m. and consisted of 175 walkers, set off down Northwestern Avenue, Grant and State streets and culminated at the Engineering Fountain.
With over $15,000 already raised, Goers thanked all those who helped make the walk a possibility and encouraged everyone to return for the annual walk next spring.