With 225 RSVP spots available, just 25 students attended Friday night’s concert watch party on Slayter Hill.
Performers included COIN, Tinashe and B.J. The Chicago Kid. The event was coordinated by the Purdue Student Union Board along with the Student Concert Committee.
Seth Workman, the director of entertainment for PSUB, noted that the majority of traditional concerts have been canceled. The organization’s goal was to attract a few artists who have ventured into performing at virtual concerts.
“I’m a live-music lover, so I feel like I’m definitely missing out on enjoying live music with other fans, but I’m going to take what I can get,” said Laney Gilbert, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts. “I would come to another virtual watch party. I’ve been having fun so far.”
Meagan Williams, a junior in the College of Engineering, attended the concert with a group of friends.
“This is my first virtual concert and I would definitely go to another. COVID has impacted concerts a lot. I’ve seen pods of people attending concerts in carloads on Instagram, I think that’s a great idea,” she said. “This is a bit of a bummer, I wish it could be fully in person, but it’s a cool idea given the circumstances.”
Jonah Lau, a junior in the College of Engineering, said turnout seemed so low because live concerts don’t translate seamlessly to online experiences.
“I came for COIN and Tinashe — they are both pretty famous,” said Miranda Damme, a sophomore in the College of Engineering. “I think a lot of people decided not to come because of the loss of intimacy of not getting to enjoy live music with crowds of other fans.”