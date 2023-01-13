Former Purdue professor John Froiland's trial was pushed back again, this time until April.
Froiland was charged in November 2021 for allegedly beating his wife with a chair leg in front of his son, who he reportedly locked in a dog cage. He faces six charges, including domestic battery and confinement.
The former professor worked in the education department, teaching classes on educational psychology with early education, childhood and adolescence.
Froiland met with his attorney in front of Judge Sean Persin Friday morning for a pre-trial conference hearing, and another pre-trial conference hearing was set for March ahead of his new trial date in April.
The pre-trial conference hearing, the last hearing in a case before a trial, in March, will be the sixth in Froiland's case.