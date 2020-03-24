With the emphasis on social distancing because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the annual PALS camp on the Purdue campus will not take place this summer.
PALS camp, which stands for Purdue Athletes Life Success, was scheduled to run from June 11 through July 10, according to a news release Tuesday.
Some 400 campers, ranging in age from 8 to 14 from Tippecanoe County whose family incomes are at or below federal poverty guidelines, attend the free five-week camp each year. Campers learn about exercise and healthy living through numerous sporting activities as well as about their community through a variety of hands-on educational programs.
“Sadly, the need for social distancing and restricted public activities due to the coronavirus made it impossible to safely conduct both the pre-camp registration process and the five-week program itself,” said Bill Harper, co-director of the PALS program and a retired professor. “PALS will happily return in the summer of 2021.”