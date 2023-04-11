The sun was shining, the cows were mooing, and Dairy Club members were handing out free grilled cheese sandwiches. This year’s Purdue Ag Week started off strong with Milk Monday, an educational event hosted on Memorial Mall.
“We want to emphasize the importance of agriculture in our world,” Ashlynn Oliger, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture said from within her cow costume. “Cows’ milk has lots of vitamins and nutrients.”
Milk Day was hosted in collaboration with the Purdue Dairy Club. In a large booth beside the cow pen, a team of students assembled hundreds of grilled cheese sandwiches and milk cartons. The line of people waiting for sandwiches and Milk Day Merch stretched all the way to the street.
Beside the sandwich booth, two Purdue Dairy Club members, Nicole Hesters, 21, a nursing student, and Stephanie Nobbe, 21, an animal science major, kept an eye on the two visiting calves. The cows, Colby and Jack, appeared unbothered by the crowd of students around them.
“There’s a lot of misconceptions about the dairy industry, so we want to get our word out there,” Hesters said.
“Yeah, some people still think chocolate milk comes from brown cows,” Nobbe said.
Hesters said dairy farms usually separate calves from their mothers when they’re born. Contrary to popular belief, this doesn’t harm the cows because they aren’t given time to bond with each other. As long as calves receive enough nutrition, they will grow up to be happy, healthy dairy cows.
The turkeys President Joe Biden pardoned in 2021, Peanut Butter and Jelly, also attended Milk Day. The pair of 2-year-old birds each weigh about 50 pounds, ten pounds above their “market rate,” said Lisa Escobar Torres, a junior in Animal Science and the Poultry Club Social Media chair.
The pair strutted confidently around their pen, occasionally ruffling their white feathers and gobbling.
Torres said Peanut Butter and Jelly are friendly, enjoy being pet and their shed at the Purdue Dairy Farm is seasonally decorated for each holiday except Thanksgiving.
“They are spoiled rotten,” Torres said.
The Poultry Club also gave out free mini fried-chicken sandwiches, but ran out before noon. Peanut Butter and Jelly declined to comment.
Miriam Cook, a senior in the College of Agriculture and also a member of the Dairy Club, was in charge of the trivia booth and was eager to share fun dairy facts.
“Did you know that cows and humans have the same number of teeth? Both 32,” Cook said excitedly. “Also, the number-four animal for milk production is a water buffalo. It's big in Europe, very high in fat and protein, very rich.”