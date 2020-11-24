The 2020-21 women's basketball league schedule was released Tuesday afternoon by the Big Ten Conference.
There will be 20 conference games, and half of Purdue's matches will be held in Mackey Arena, according to the schedule.
The first conference game will be against Northwestern, the defending co-champions, at home on Dec. 17.
The Boilers will start their season with five non-conference games at home, starting with North Alabama at 6 p.m. Sunday. Other game start times and television assignments will be announced at a later date, per the announcement Tuesday.