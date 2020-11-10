In a year brimming with what seems like infinite stressors, a new gallery exhibit portrays anxiety through two artists' creative lenses.
The Robert L. Ringel Gallery in the Stewart Center is showcasing the work “In a Perfect World: Optimism in the Age of Anxiety” by Roberto Lugo and Mat Tomezsko.
The artist duo from Philadelphia creates artwork that stems from socio-political and environmental concerns and furthers ideas of equality, identity, democracy and representation, according to a description of the gallery. The use of color, patterns and distinct techniques in each exhibit contributes to a larger picture, that of human identity with real-life experiences as its foundation.
Erika Kvam, interim director of Purdue Galleries, said she brought Lugo’s work to campus because there is “something in it for everyone.”
“(Lugo) uses the color with such meaning and the patterns that he works in, and the way he works with post-contemporary culture as well as history and art history — specifically the history of ceramics — has a lot of meaning,” Kvam said.
In a time brimming with stressors such as the pandemic, the presidential election and looming finals, a new gallery exhibit portrays anxiety through two artists' creative lenses.
Kvam said she first saw Roberto’s work in September 2019 at the Art Expo in Chicago. His “To Disarm” series, which consisted of multiple handcrafted teapots, caught her eye at the exposition and drew her to his work, especially in how it archived activism.
In a world where the ideas of racial justice, response to the pandemic, climate change and democratic ideals are under constant reform, Kvam said the exhibit is symbolic and bold in putting forth the worldview of two artists living in the same city yet experiencing life differently.
Mat Tomezko, curator of the exhibit, spoke to the meaning behind the title, “In a perfect world.”
“‘In a perfect world’ is a sort of a tongue-in-cheek thing to say during this year of all years,” he said. “It's also something people usually say to preface something that is far less than ideal. We find ourselves in a world that is far less than ideal, but we also find ourselves inside a history of resilience and creativity passed down through generations of others who survived less than ideal circumstances as well.”
Since the gallery reopened at the start of the semester, it has seen an 82% decrease in visitors, according to Kvam. She attributed this steep drop to reduced operating hours, budget cuts and capacity requirements to comply with health guidelines.
Kvam said although the galleries are working to make the gallery available in an online format as well, she lamented the different experience of viewing the art online. Without 3-D technology cameras, she said viewers aren’t able to experience the exhibit from all angles, and the colors and even the brush strokes aren’t as distinct when uploaded online.
The exhibit will run from Oct. 12 to Nov. 20 in the Stewart Center.