Purdue has rescinded its policy allowing walk-in COVID-19 testing inside the Turf Recreational Exercise Center on campus. All students who want to be tested are now required to schedule an appointment beforehand.
“An (appointment) is now required,” Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email Tuesday, “both for those participating in surveillance testing and those who wish (or) need to be tested for another reason.”
Any student, symptomatic or asymptomatic, seeking a test is directed to call the Protect Purdue Health Center at 765-496-4636 to schedule an appointment, according to a release from the University.
Students who receive an email from the University regarding surveillance testing should follow the link included in the email that contains more information on how to request a testing kit, the release states.
The switch follows Purdue's decision to attempt to test roughly 10% of the campus population each week, a strategy that commenced Aug. 24. The random testing is an additional layer of defense to the mandatory COVID-19 tests all students, staff and faculty returning to campus were required to take.
Wait times of more than an hour plagued many of the hundreds of students who were selected for random testing over the first seven days of classes.