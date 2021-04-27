Purdue is a leader in Indiana in tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants and remains uniquely able to assist should the pandemic surge or change course in the future, Purdue researchers say.
One Purdue lab, the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, has performed about 180,000 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic. That lab and the on-campus Carpi Lab, which has switched from sequencing malaria to sequencing COVID-19, are among few labs in Indiana that are actively detecting and sequencing coronavirus variants, according to a Purdue news release.
Dr. Giovanna Carpi’s lab has sequenced and studied about 200 complete viral genomes since January, including variants that can be screened by testing, the release said.
Carpi, an assistant professor of biological sciences, is working with the ADDL and the Protect Purdue Health Center to track COVID-19 in Greater Lafayette and throughout the state, per the release. The information she gathers helps inform policymakers, ensuring that local leaders have the most accurate, up-to-date information possible.
The ability to detect and sequence COVID-19 variants has enabled the Protect Purdue team to adjust testing plans as well as isolation and quarantine measures, the release said.
“The work my lab is doing has been critical. The Indiana state health department has sent us samples because we can do the work for them faster than the CDC labs can,” Carpi said in the release.
“We do this kind of tracking all the time for malaria," she added. "We are the only lab in Indiana — along with our partners at the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory — to be able to switch overnight to studying the SARS-CoV-2 genome."
Comparing genomes can also aid scientists in understanding how the variant is responding to vaccinations, as well as other anti-infectious measures including masks, quarantines, social distancing, intensive cleaning and other procedures.
Dr. Scott Stienecker, an infectious-disease expert who is on the Protect Purdue medical advisory team, said a bulk of the data on variants stems from research done at Purdue.
“This is what elite research universities do," David Broecker, head of the Protect Purdue Implementation Team, said in the release," and it stems from Purdue’s land-grand mission.”