Purdue's Board of Trustees released its 2022 health plan after a Friday meeting, according to a Purdue press release.
Among other rulings, Purdue will not be increasing its employee premiums for the third straight year.
Purdue's overall university costs will remain significantly lower than the national average, the release says. While the national average for university health care has grown by an average of 6% annually since 2016, Purdue has seen an average increase of 1%.
Changes for the 2022 health plan include:
- Reducing the fixed or base Purdue health savings account contribution, while increasing the incentive dollars available to employees and spouses who complete a series of preventive screenings, including their physical, biometrics and health risk assessment. The total amount HSA employees can earn remains the same in 2022 as the 2021 incentive year.
- Upgrading the current Healthy Boiler Portal to further promote overall wellness for employees and spouses.
- Transitioning from Anthem to Delta Dental in providing the voluntary dental plan, a move that yields a reduction in overall premiums for employees and the university.
- Continuing to educate, communicate and increase engagement for prior-year initiatives to direct members to high-quality, cost-effective preferred providers in the areas of joint replacement, imaging, physical therapy and concierge services (prescription and cancer services).
- Premium rates for early retirees will increase by 5% — affecting approximately 300 early retirees who are on medical plans.
Employees will begin to receive 2022 open enrollment information the week of Aug. 9. Information about benefit changes and enrollment will continue to come through for the next few months by a wide variety of outlets, including email, virtual newsletters and mailing to homes. A dedicated enrollment webpage will be available on Aug. 30.