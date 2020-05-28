Green industry professionals from landscape firms, lawn care companies, golf courses, sports turf companies, garden centers and more are invited to the 2020 Turf and Landscape Virtual Field Day.
While online this year, Indiana’s largest green industry field day will continue its tradition of providing education, turf and landscape research updates, product updates and networking opportunities for attendees, according to a news release.
The flexible online field day will be available for attendees for one week starting July 14. Purdue faculty and staff from the departments of botany and plant pathology, entomology, horticulture and landscape architecture, and forestry and natural resources will speak on important topics within the green industry and share information from research plots. A live question and answer session with all of the speakers will be July 21.
Commercial pesticide and fertilizer applicators will receive continuing certification credits for attending.
The online field day will cost $30 for Midwest Regional Turf Foundation and Indiana Nursery and Landscape Association members or $50 for nonmembers. Discounted registration will be offered for groups with four or more registrants. Online registration is due by July 10. More information can be found on the Midwest Regional Turf Foundation website.