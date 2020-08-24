The process local police departments use for responding to complaints about parties is largely unaltered: Someone calls the department, usually alleging the music is too loud or the crowd is increasingly raucous. Police arrive to speak with attendees to identify circumstances and potential criminal behavior. Citations for drinking or noise are issued as appropriate.
But as colleges around the nation, including Purdue, have begun to identify off-campus parties as the starkest threat to a safe reopening, a new final step in the police’s reporting process has developed. Gatherings involving students who fail to adhere to health and safety guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus are reported to the University’s dean of students.
Consequences for partying burst into Boilermakers’ collective conscience when 36 students were suspended for gathering outdoors at Circle Pines Cooperative around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Purdue University Police Department officers arrived to find virtually no one wearing masks, according to Director of Orientation Programs Craig Johnson.
Forty-six minutes later that same night, West Lafayette Police Department officer Jennifer McIntire responded to a complaint about a large party outside the Chauncey Pointe apartments, owned by Basham Rentals.
“None of the people were social distancing as they partied and drank,” WLPD Lt. Jonathan Eager said while relaying McIntire’s police report. “The officer also did not see anyone wearing a mask.”
The three Purdue students who hosted the party were issued noise citations, but the remaining attendees were allowed to disperse, Eager said.
Under West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis's mask order, students who fail to wear a mask in crowded private or public settings are subject to fines of $100 for first offenses and $250 for each subsequent offense. WLPD Patrol Capt. David Lord said no one was cited for the violation.
"Students dispersing from the parking lot, along with educating them on our executive order," Lord said in an email, "met both of our goals in dealing with the health concerns at that time."
Lord also said WLPD did not track the names of the people who left the gathering. The University had announced no disciplinary action for any of the partiers as of Sunday night.
“Common sense tells you if you spread the COVID virus at an off-campus party,” Eager added, “you’re going to bring it to campus.”
Despite the enhanced importance of their role, local police say they have not ramped up patrolling for parties. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said the complaint about a “large party” at Circle Pines led them to the co-op.
“We are not mask police,” Kang said. “We’re not party busters. We got 9,000 freshmen moving in. Over the weekend, it’s going to be four times that.
“If we’re looking at parties over the weekend,” Kang said, pausing to sigh at the futility of trying to enforce every party, “yeah ... no.”
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, within two hours of the previous offenses, a third cluster of Purdue students was busted for partying. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office responded because the apartment complex, Lark West Lafayette, is north of Sagamore Parkway West and outside the city bounds of West Lafayette.
“Approximately 20 to 30 people were at the party inside the residence and not wearing masks,” Chief Deputy Terry Ruley said in an email Friday morning. “The hosts told officers they were aware of the Purdue pledge they signed before coming back to school.”
Capt. Robert Hainje, who directs patrol for the county police department, said officers document a lack of masks or improper social distancing as part of an already thorough reporting process. If an address is affiliated with University Residences, police are alerted, but otherwise Boilermakers are identified through conversations with attendees.
County police won’t aggressively enforce mask violations, he said, and haven’t been since face coverings became required in crowded settings statewide. When officers are alerted to parties, they will respond, but they aren’t openly seeking unsafe gatherings.
He noted that the Protect Purdue Pledge has no criminal implications; it’s merely an agreement between the University, its staff and its students.
“It comes to the dean of students doing some follow-up on their side with the students involved and any students who may have left the party,” Hainje said.
Beyond the first wave of suspensions, word of which echoed across campus and national media on Thursday, the University has yet to issue additional sanctions for students. Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said complaints are being investigated but declined to comment further.
“We will not comment on every party or student disciplinary investigation,” Doty said. The suspended students have until next week to appeal the decision.
Purdue made changes to its Student Code of Conduct on Wednesday that categorized violations of the pledge on the same level as academic dishonesty, hazing, destruction of University property and possession or distribution of drugs, according to a news release.
“Organizing and/or hosting, either individually or with others, an event, party or other gathering or attending such an event” where the attendees fail to maintain six feet of distance from each other, or wear face coverings or masks when that’s impossible, is in violation of the pledge.
Eager said the WLPD officer noted a comment from one attendee who said because the party on South Chauncey Avenue was off campus, it wasn’t governed by Purdue’s requirements. Purdue clarifies in the news release that the pledge applies to events organized or held both on and off campus.
In her back-to-school address to students on Wednesday, Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim cited several colleges and universities forced to transition to remote learning after surges in COVID-19 cases. The surges, Sermersheim said, were found to have stemmed from clusters of students who caught the virus at crowded off-campus parties.
A stern warning forecast the next day’s suspension: “If you don’t abide by rules, there is no place for you here.”
As area police manage their enhanced responsibility, Purdue has outlined guidelines for members of the campus community who see others shirk the rules.
Based on a four-step model, people are recommended to ask others to alter their behavior, offer to fix the issue by relocating or providing an extra mask, leave oneself or ask the other person to leave, and finally, report egregious violations to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities or PUPD.
“In all situations,” the guidelines begin, “seek to de-escalate rather than intensify the interaction.”
Kang said when classes begin Monday, PUPD will inevitably respond to calls from concerned students, staff and community members around campus.
But officers will not actively seek violations, he said. When they happen, “we’re not going to be dragging people out of a classroom.”