Purdue is planning to continue to use pre-registration and batch registration for undergraduate students, as well as beginner and transfer students as part of their virtual class registration experience for Fall 2021.
“Overall, we feel confident in the results of the batch registration process for Spring 2021,” Registrar Keith Gehres said.
In the spring semester, just over 95% of students who requested 12 or more credit hours were assigned to 12 or more credit hours, and nearly 85% of students who requested 15 or more credit hours were assigned 15 or more credit hours, according to Gehres.
“We do know there were a number of changes between when schedules were initially batched and released and the start of the first day of classes,” Gehres said. “These changes happen for many different reasons and our processes around open registration continue to allow for students to modify their schedules when and as needed.”
Some students said they like batch scheduling because they were able to get the classes they wanted.
Freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences Samantha Nowiski said she dislikes the Scheduling Assistant website because “it is so finicky,” but she said she likes the batch scheduling because she got all the classes she requested.
Other students had less favorable views of the scheduling system.
“Screw batch scheduling,” said Jared Bowling, a junior in the College of Science. “If you're going to make seniors sign up at the same time as freshmen, at least make sure we can get most of the classes we request.”
According to the College of Liberal Arts website, “Students will be processed in the batch registration system in order of priority and classification to ensure that students closer to graduation or with University pre-approved special situations will be given higher registration priority.”
Kaitlyn Lohe, a senior in the College of Science, said she does not think that batch scheduling prioritizes upperclassmen.
“Batch scheduling is worse for us upperclassmen because we don’t have the freedom to change up our schedule, and many people can't get into classes they need to graduate,” Lohe said. “Supposedly, batch scheduling was supposed to eliminate conflicts between classes for a better schedule, but from what I’ve heard, it seems like it definitely didn’t. Plus, it’s a new system overall that was just kind of pushed onto us.”
As experience with batch scheduling increases, Gehres said he hopes batch scheduling will become more successful.
“As with any process, we are continually committed to improving upon our past success and strengthening the experience for students, advisors and the broader campus community,” Gehres said. “The Office of the Registrar and the Office of the Provost received a tremendous amount of feedback about what is working and what might need to be improved in our processes, and we continue to focus on achieving the best results possible.”