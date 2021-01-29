When Lauren Beck sat down to take a video of her eating a meal at a local restaurant, she was shocked by the magnitude of TikTok views it immediately garnered.
“I posted a video of me eating Panera one time at school and [the views] skyrocketed,” Beck said. “People just wanted me to try different things from Panera, and I was in disbelief.”
Beck, a TikTok content creator and marketing student in the Krannert School Of Management, has garnered a following of over 120,000 followers on the app. She goes by "sillysnorin" on the app because it rhymes with Lauren.
Beck started on the app by participating in TikTok trends. She was inspired into showcasing food-related content from Purdue dining courts when New York University students began criticizing their school's meager quarantine dining plans at the beginning of the fall semester.
“I thought it would be kind of cool if I showed what we were eating at Purdue because I really love our dining plan,” she said. “So that made me passionate to show all it offers, and it really was amazing to see people respond in a very positive way.”
Beck isn’t the only student to achieve TikTok fame at Purdue.
Doug Osman, a communications professor at Purdue, mentored and beheld the success of Sean Andrew Rodriguez, who goes by Sean Andrew on the app and has over 1.8 million followers.
Osman said there is an algorithmic formula that explains why certain people become popular on the app.
“Where (Tiktok) wants to make the most money is in advertising. So they’re looking for as much free content that will go viral for them, especially from their sponsors," Osman said. "And when they see all the right pieces fall into place for that to happen, the algorithm will encourage those videos to be seen by more people.”
Beck has two sponsors: a manufacturing company called SCS Direct Inc., and an eyeglass company called These Glasses.
Another way to go viral on the app is consistency, Osman said.
“There are other ways to grow fast and to go viral,” he said. “First, know your audience, then post every single day targeting that demographic.”
While the Panera bread video posed a new potential path for the Beck's content, her first viral moment, which has since gained 3.2 million views on the app, was a video from June 2019 that showcased a purse she had just purchased.
“I had posted it on Snapchat initially, and I was like why not post it on TikTok as a little ASMR moment,” Beck said. “It was so surprising and I was excited to see those numbers (of views) go up with my family. I couldn’t believe it.”
Creating food-related content is not free of consequences, however. Beck noted that videos containing images of food may be harmful for viewers experiencing eating disorders.
Content creators often include trigger warnings at the beginning of videos containing images of food, she said. When asked whether her videos might be a trigger to some of her followers, Beck said the thought has always worried her.
“One time I came across a video that had a trigger warning because they were showing food in the video,” she said. “That kind of made me rethink things, but it’s crazy because I’ve never had a negative comment on that. Instead people say things like, ‘Thank you for reminding me to eat.’”
Moving forward, Beck said she is open to exploring other opportunities, such as selling merchandise branded with her name. Young TikTok stars would be wise to diversify the ways in which they earn money, Osman said.
“Content creators should know when to branch out and explore other opportunities,” Osman said. “TikTok isn’t a sustainable full-time career.”
The unexpected success particularly excited Beck because she had a rocky start to social media fame, she said.
She started a YouTube channel 10 years ago, and had always looked for a platform to connect with as many people as possible and to spread positivity. But Beck said she never expanded her following as much as she had hoped.
Her TikTok success brought with it more opportunities to connect with people. It has also relieved her of pressure to make videos that she doesn't enjoy, she said.
“I love TikTok,” she said. “I create content that makes me happy, and I have never felt like I did not post something because of how many views it might have.”