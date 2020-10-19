Purdue created a new job and recruited students to create social-media content and hand out T-shirts and masks to ensure the campus community is complying with the Protect Purdue Plan.
These students, known as Protect Purdue Ambassadors, are the fall 2020 student component of an overarching plan to reopen the University safely.
There are 20 teams that have been implemented on campus, and most teams have roughly eight to 10 people in them, according to Bailey Sliger, the director of the Protect Purdue Ambassador program. Regular ambassadors receive $8 an hour, whereas the team leaders earn $10 an hour.
“We had over 400 students apply, and we hired just over 200,” Sliger said.
Purdue has an operating budget of more than $50 million for COVID-19-related expenses, University spokesperson Tim Doty said. This money is being funneled into various facets of Purdue’s virus response, including paying for coronavirus testing and infrastructure updates to accommodate distance requirements due to the virus.
“To be a Protect Purdue Ambassador, we all had to go through training to familiarize ourselves with the Protect Purdue Pledge beyond what was required of other students so that we could help answer questions should we be asked,” Olivia Haworth, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Protect Purdue Ambassador said. “We also received training about brand representation and our conduct since we are employed by the University, we are responsible for upholding the reputation of Purdue.”
Depending on student availability, ambassadors can sign up for various events throughout the week to attend or regulate. Many times ambassadors will be stationed around high-traffic areas on campus, ensuring masks are being properly worn and handing out extras to those not wearing them.
“It’s been surprisingly easy regulating mask usage because everyone has been so diligent wearing their masks,” Haworth said. “You’ll get the occasional eye roll or people will take it down as soon as they think we can’t see, but those kinds of people seem to be an exception rather than the rule.”
Haworth said there’s a system in place for the campus community, not just ambassadors, to report individuals ignoring the Protect Purdue Pledge. She and many other ambassadors, however, have not yet resorted to using this resource, she said.
There is more to being a Protect Purdue Ambassador than simply regulating mask usage, Haworth added.
“We attend monthly and bi-weekly meetings with our coordinator or our small team. Behind the scenes we are also creating all the social-media content that you see on Purdue’s social media pages in regards to Protect Purdue,” Haworth said.
While there is no initiation process to become an ambassador, they are required to create and implement projects during the semester.
“Each team is required to submit three project ideas at the beginning of the semester that would help promote education, inspiration and engagement around the Protect Purdue Pledge,” said Sliger. “Recent examples that have been implemented include the Small Steps with Students video series, the pumpkin-painting fall event and the recent face mask design competition.”
There is also a website that allows you to “book” Protect Purdue Ambassadors for a group meeting or event.
“The purpose behind providing the option to book ambassadors is to help educate different organizations on what practices they should be observing and some more specific details into what protecting Purdue looks like,” Haworth said. “The main goal was to clarify any questions and make the plan as straightforward to students as we possibly could.”
Protect Purdue Ambassadors, she added, are driven by a larger goal: to serve as motivation to help the student body in such an uncertain time.
“I don’t want people to get bad vibes when they see ambassadors out and about on campus,” Haworth said. “We’re not tattletales, and we’re not designed to be figures of intimidation. All we want is to do what we can to keep everyone safe, and set a good example of what that looks like.”