The College of Agriculture is hosting its annual Spring Fest next week.
The event will include activities in science, technology, engineering, arts and cultural experiences, according to the College of Agriculture’s website.
Some activities include the Bug Bowl, one of the largest insect festivals in the USA. Attendees can participate in hands-on insect activities including the cricket spitting contest and an insect petting zoo.
Other activities include a food demonstration to make molecular gastronomy cheese, a College of Veterinary Medicine open house and a plant sale, the website said.
The event will be on April 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
“If interested individuals cannot join us in person, there will be a number of virtual options to keep you engaged,” said the website. “Stay tuned for more details.”