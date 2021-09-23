Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy spoke to an audience about what he called a “culture of fear” in Fowler Hall Monday evening.
Ramaswamy, the author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” visited Purdue and spoke largely about free speech, or the lack of it, in today’s politicized environment in an event sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts.
“The right answer is more speech, not less speech,” he said.
He brought up three areas he felt constituted a healthy democracy: having a high percentage of people who feel free to say what they think in public, having voices count equally regardless of their monetary wealth and settling ideas through free speech and debate as opposed to force.
“I would also argue that right now we are doing abysmally on all three counts,” he said.
Ramaswamy advocated for adding political beliefs as a protected class under the Civil Rights Act, similar to how one cannot discriminate based on race and gender.
“There is no greater damnation in modern America than to be called a racist,” he said. “Ultimately being tarred with the scarlet ‘R,’ everyday Americans are choosing implicitly to bend the knee, and that’s created a new form of fear in our country, a new form of cultural totalitarianism.”
“I don’t think we should be a country that makes you give up your political beliefs or trade off your political beliefs against putting food on the dinner table,” Ramaswamy said. “We have to ultimately add political beliefs as a protected category to the Civil Rights Act.”
Logan Strother, a political science professor who was not at the event, said adding political beliefs to protected classes would be something of an anomaly for the Civil Rights Act.
“In all cases, Congress has extended protections to specific groups who have historically faced hardships in obtaining employment, housing and other public accommodations,” Strother said.
“It’s hard to see how that is the case here. This would be something of a perversion of the Civil Rights Act, if it were used to create special protections for high-status groups in society like liberals and conservatives.”
Subi Pandit and Jojo Choi, juniors in the Polytechnic Institute, said they attended the talk for extra credit but found the ideas interesting.
Pandit said he believes that presenting both sides of an argument and thinking about it from both perspectives is “pretty critical” to our political climate.
Though Ramaswamy called hate speech “psychologically harmful” and misinformation “generally harmful,” he said a “centralized determination” of what does and doesn’t count as acceptable speech is not the way one should address bad ideas.
“Irrespective of where you land on questions ranging from anti-racism to fighting climate change,” he said, “the question is what mechanism do we use to settle those questions, and I would argue that in a healthy democracy it’s free speech and open debate, rather than the use of physical or economic force.”
He said many people seem afraid to express views because of the political climate and “woke culture,” which he described as a new “secular religion” based on the idea that one’s identity is centered on race, gender and sexual orientation, regardless of upbringing.
Ramaswamy also heavily criticized private companies for discriminating against individuals based on political beliefs, as well as for excessive involvement in the political sphere.
He brought up examples of Coca-Cola and Nike commenting on social issues but not addressing problematic consequences of the companies’ practices, such as diabetes and underpaid labor, respectively.
Ramaswamy drew a distinction between the “culture of free speech” he advocated for and the legality of free speech under the First Amendment, which doesn’t allow government restriction of free speech.
Private companies, specifically in the technology sector, typically have the ability to decide what shows up on their websites, though Ramaswamy pointed to a recent Congressional hearing with several technology companies to show how the government may participate indirectly in censorship through the private sector.
“The uniquely 21st century version of this problem isn’t exactly what George Orwell envisioned, it isn’t exactly what George Washington envisioned,” he said, “but now a state … is still able to delegate its dirty work to a fourth implicit branch of government, operating out of Silicon Valley.”
He also spoke of some examples of politically-motivated firings as an example of how companies may use “economic force” to limit free speech.
Ramaswamy ended by addressing the idea of what it means to be “American.”
“Across our diverse attributes, across our divisions, is the idea that even if we disagree with you, we are still committed to preserving the space that allows what you have to say,” he said, “in recognition of the fact that you get that same privilege in return.”