Afghan refugees may become residents of Tippecanoe County soon, said Christian Gallo, director of the Lafayette Urban Ministry’s Immigration Clinic. Indiana’s Camp Atterbury has already accepted more than 6,000 refugees from the recent Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
While at Camp Atterbury, refugees are processed for eventual resettlement. Processing entails checking background information, health screenings and general administrative work in order to approve the refugee into the United States.
“There has been an outpouring of kindness from Hoosiers to welcome those who aided and protected us,” Governor Holcomb said in a recent tweet after visiting Camp Atterbury.
While it’s not clear whether refugees will remain in Indiana after processing in Camp Atterbury, the LUM Immigration Clinic is preparing anyway.
“We are getting ready, we’re already getting consultations. We have a volunteer already that speaks Afghan and we’re keeping up to date with any info that comes our way,” Gallo said.
While there isn’t any news on whether or not Tippecanoe County will get refugees, Gallo believes that it may be the case.
“The advantage of Lafayette and West Lafayette is that having Purdue here gives the area a more international community that is used to diversity,” Gallo said.