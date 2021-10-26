The cradle of astronauts is sending more Boilermakers to the moon.
Purdue was one of the ten universities in the country identified by the United States Space Force for their university partnership program, Colonel Ken Callahan, the commander of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Purdue, said.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels and Gen. David D. Thompson, the U.S. Space Force’s vice chief of space operations, signed a memorandum of agreement in Hovde Hall, according to a September press release by Purdue.
The memorandum accepted USSF’s invitation to join their university partnership program, aeronautics and astronautics professor Dan Delaurentis said.
“We’ve agreed to work on research, education and training of military officers, ROTC cadets and civilians to become part of the space force,” Delaurentis said.
Purdue was chosen due to its high-quality engineering programs, unique laboratories like Zucrow labs and a robust ROTC program, Callahan said.
“There are 145 ROTC detachments in the department of the air force and Purdue last year was 11th largest,” he said. “We’re much larger than other universities.”
Delaurentis said Purdue was “so well matched” in terms of its research, reputation, history and existing programs like the Purdue military research institute which allows military officers to earn their doctoral degrees at Purdue.
There are two main goals for this partnership: utilizing Purdue’s research to help the USSF and the development of the future workforce, Delaurentis said.
“The Space Force needs a steady stream of ROTC graduates that become the future officers as well as civilians, scientists and engineers who can be a part of their technical team,” he said.
Purdue anticipates that this agreement will get more high school students interested in attending Purdue and joining the ROTC program, Callahan said.
“Those with an interest in getting into the Space Force,” he said, “are likely to come to Purdue.”
Callahan said he couldn’t talk specifics regarding the details within the contract. The Exponent has filed a FOIA for the document from President Daniels’ office but has not yet received it.