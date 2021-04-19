The Indiana Collegiate Press Association, which comprises student newspapers and magazines around the state, has named the Purdue Exponent the second-best student newspaper in Division 1 for 2020.
Division 1 is made up of publications at universities with more than 10,000 students.
Exponent journalists also were awarded 19 individual and staff awards (below) in an online announcement Monday morning.
Best Continuous Coverage of a Single Story, first place: "Greater Lafayette families reel as evictions moratorium expires" and "Four weeks, 158 evictions filed," by Jordan Smith and Ryan Chen.
Judges' comments: “This thorough package covers the bases of a sad and complicated situation all the way from big-picture to the personal. It’s vivid, troubling, and puts faces on evictions and tenuous living situations amid the chaos of poor people trying to navigate a system in which they are largely powerless while COVID shook society like an earthquake.”
Best Editorial Cartoon, first place: "Are these even legal!?" by David Chapman.
Judges' comments: “The most interesting style with a high level of artistic quality in shading and color. Good representation of students. Top-notch illustration that draws in the viewer.”
Best Feature Page, third place: "Portraits of a protest" by Jordan Smith, Alexandra Weliever, Julia Taylor, Adrian Gaeta, Natalie Fedor
Judges' comments: “Good use of typography to change the standing pandemic head to protest. ... Nice work. ”
Best Feature Photo, first place: "Paint Crew" by Charlie Wu
Judges' comments: “Superior fan emotion carries this image that takes us to the fans in the stands.”
Best Feature Story, second place: "A dangerous dream" by Ryan Chen
Judges' comments: “This insightful and vivid story plunges ahead through a sad account that keeps the reader hoping things will get better for the subject and feeling apprehensive that they won’t. It’s an affecting look at relatable longings and actions that inadvertently entangle the subject in out-of-control consequences and leaves the reader wondering — and caring — what the unknown outcome will be.”
Best illustration, second place: "Online student struggles" by Adrian Gaeta and David Hickey
Judges' comments: “Some creative thinking behind this one as it has the right feel and is multi-dimensional as well. Kudos.”
Third place: "ITaP, we have a problem" by Adrian Gaeta
Judges' comments: “This nicely illustrates the frustration surrounding the technology issues facing students. Good take on “Houston, we have a problem.””
Best In-Depth Story, first place: "A small piece of justice" by Alexandra Weliever
Judges' comments: “This riveting and horrifying story of a child and family mysteriously and suspiciously damaged is top-notch journalism. The objectivity that runs through this account of sad and infuriating and heartbreakingly hopeful circumstances makes it even more affecting.”
Best Informational Graphic, first place: "A Mega-Timeline of 2020" by the graphics staff
Judges' comments: “Great work on a well-executed timeline of a “hellish year” moments of 2020. Lots of details laid out in a way that makes it easy to spend time reviewing a historical year. The illustrations are artistically strong to help make the timeline easy to follow. Congratulations to the whole team.”
Best Single Issue, first place: "A new path" by Jordan Smith, Alexandra Weliever, Julia Taylor, Adrian Gaeta, Natalie Fedor
Judges' comments: “Stellar news content in this issue. Well-researched, interesting main story on a student dealing with her sister’s and her sister’s best friend’s unsolved death in 2017. This along with a full back page devoted to protest images helps this issue rise to the top. Excellent work.”
Best Sports Column, first place: "Are student-athletes free to speak their minds?" by Joe Duhownik
Judges' comments: “This column takes square aim at a Division I sports machine’s steamroller-style efforts to censor controversial speech, control the message of journalists and limit access to athletes. The sense that the writer is pushing back in a world of heavy-handed control freaks would energize any reader with an independent spirit.”
Third place: "Hoosier daddy? Not Bob Knight" by Joe Duhownik
Judges' comments: “This blistering column is a bracing antidote to the hagiography and let-bygones-be-bygones zeitgeist surrounding an iconic former coach upon his sentimental golden-years return to a place where he was and is lionized despite a history of extremes and expulsion. It’s journalism without fear or favor.”
Best Sports Feature Story, second place: "Uncovering the truth about Purdue's first black basketball player" by Joe Duhownik
Judges' comments: “This feature is a fascinating and thought-provoking search for the story behind a trailblazing athlete’s arrival and departure from a basketball program, pieced together by the writer like an archaeologist working with scattered shards. The intriguing result is a collection of answers and questions without answers, uniting readers with the writer in knowing what is present and wishing for what is absent.”
Best Sports Photo, second place: "Trevion Williams" by David Hickey
Judges' comments: “Good job by the photographer to gain a higher angle to capture this battle under the basket. Great face and good composition elevate this sports action picture.”
Best Staff Editorial, second place: "Protecting Purdue's image instead of its people" by the editorial board
Judges' comments: “This scathing picture of reckless decision-making and demagogic distraction-mongering achieves the rare feat of being an exciting editorial to read, though it likely was not a thrill for the university administration that was targeted. It’s a call-out that builds its case on facts and logic to show the fiction and illogic behind expedient actions of people in power.”
Best Breaking News Reporting Online, third place: "Emotional crowd pleads for justice" by Jordan Smith, Alex Weliever, Adrian Gaeta, Julia Taylor, Natalie Fedor
Judges' comments: “Good use of supporting media helped keep a long piece interesting.”
Best Facebook Page, third place: staff
Best News Feature Reporting Online, third place: "Neighbors talk politics during a polarized presidential election" by Jordan Smith
Judges' comments: “Timely and topical topic. The "off campus" focus on the community was refreshing.”
Best Slideshow, second place: "Polar plunge" by Charlie Wu
Judges' comments: “Fun photo package with a good variety of shots.”