Hoosier students and parents can now get help filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the upcoming academic year.
The initiative is sponsored by College Goal Sunday, a program that helps college-bound Indiana students who qualify for undergraduate admission to a college or technical school.
Financial experts will be available to help families free of cost on Nov. 7, from 2-4 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 3101 S. Creasy Lane, Lafayette.
Before attending the event, new student filers and one parent are each encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs here, the release said.