Purdue reported 111 coronavirus cases among 1,342 people tested Wednesday, according to today's update of the Protect Purdue COVID-19 dashboard. The positivity rate for Wednesday is the highest yet, with 8.27% of tests returning positive.
Health department administrator Khala Hochstedler told The Exponent on Thursday that at least 100 of the county's record-breaking 190 new cases attributed to Wednesday were related to Purdue. Purdue lags two days behind in reporting positive tests, while the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard is one day behind.
There are 463 active cases on campus, with 423 of those among students and 40 among employees, according to Purdue's dashboard. Total positive tests recorded in the last seven days increased to 291.
Total positive tests since Aug. 1 now number more than 2,000, and the overall positivity rate over the last seven days reached its highest-ever mark at 5.09%.
Hochstedler said on Friday that community spread is contributing to the rise in case numbers, with people becoming lax about following health precautions.
"We have not identified any major clusters or causes. In general, people are getting lax about wearing a mask and staying home," she said. "(They're) increasing their social bubble. In April and May, people were just being with people in their household. Now people are getting more relaxed and just fatigued from staying inside."
Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer at the Protect Purdue Health Center, said the significant increases had not been attributed to Breakfast Club on Oct. 24.
Ramirez said employee and off-campus student cases are increasing in a press release. There is no evidence the cases come from classrooms, labs or offices at Purdue, Ramirez says. Rather, people are taking part in activities they previously avoided like eating at restaurants, going to bars, sharing rides or attending indoor gatherings, even small ones.
"I urge you to fight the COVID fatigue and double down on the Protect Purdue Pledge, knowing that each and every action has a consequence," he said in the release. "Even a quick trip for coffee where we get lax with our masks or social distancing, or a shared ride where we don’t mask up can unknowingly lead to spread of the virus."
The Tippecanoe County health department has only three contact tracers while Purdue has hired around 30, Hochstedler said. For that reason, the county relies on the University to investigate its own cases.
Friday's ISDH update shows an increase of 135 cases for Tippecanoe County, which is now in an Orange status out of Yellow, Orange and Red. Fewer than 50 of the county's cases are related to Purdue, Hochstedler said.
The update shows one additional death in the county, bringing the total to 19. Six people have died of COVID-19 complications since mid-October after nearly two months without a recorded virus death in Tippecanoe County.
For a consecutive day, Indiana has reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, with 4,704 attributed to Thursday. The state eclipsed 200,000 overall cases since March with Friday's update of the ISDH dashboard.
Health department officials wanted Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to issue further restrictions during a Wednesday press conference, according to Hochstedler. He did not.
"We were hoping that Governor Holcomb would take action on Wednesday based on the state numbers alone and he didn't," she said. "I'm not saying the health department won't take more action on a local level; we were just really hoping it would come from the state and not our county alone."
A restriction on most gatherings of more than 100 people took effect in Tippecanoe County on Wednesday. Bar and restaurant restrictions imposed by Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler limit capacities and make dance floors off limits.
Hochstedler said if adding more than 100 new cases each day becomes the norm, the health department will consider additional restrictions.