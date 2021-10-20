Editor's Note: An email sent to Alpha Gamma Rho President Levi Louge indicates that data for AGR's attendance was incorrectly inputted. Louge said in an email to Interfraternity Council Vice President of Risk Management Logan Neil that AGR submitted a total of nine excused absences for the training, but only one was recorded by IFC, marking the other eight as unexcused.
Neil apologized for the error, saying he will "do everything to recover the image that I damaged through my own fault." Neil's email mentioned of "one other chapter" that he made an error while inputting data for. It's unclear at this time which house he referred to, or if the house would reach the attendance requirement if the error were fixed.
Neil said in the email that the Panhellenic Association "demanded" he send the data to it before reporting to the IFC chapters, "to ensure the integrity of the data." This may have impacted IFC's ability to verify data before it was made public by sorority presidents.
Screenshots of the emails were provided to The Exponent by fraternity members at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
No more than nine out of 43 fraternities on campus failed to meet the required attendance number at Sunday's sexual assault conduct training.
Each fraternity was required to meet a 95% attendance quota for the program, which is designed to inform and combat sexual misconduct. A Google sheet sent to members of the Kappa Delta sorority from the president indicated those houses that failed to meet the requirement.
The chapters included Acacia, Alpha Epsilon Phi, Alpha Tau Omega, Beta Chi Theta, Delta Sigma Pi, Delta Tau Delta, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Sigma Kappa, Pi Kappa Phi and Sigma Chi.
Houses that don't meet the requirement will be fined $5,000, according to a previous statement from Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life.
The sheet also contains notes on each house's general behavior at the training. Some comments indicated members were "disrespectful" or didn't pay attention.
Comments about Phi Sigma Kappa said "multiple new members were sleeping during the program, one of which was slightly snoring."
Pi Kappa Phi members were reportedly called out by Sex Signals programmers, who paused their skit to tell them they were being disrespectful as "more than a handful" of them were "on their phones in the front row," according to the attendance sheet.
FSCL Director Brandon Cutler didn't respond to a phone call for comment.