Evacuation drills and tests of Purdue's all-hazards outdoor emergency sirens will take place during Boiler Gold Rush this week, per a Purdue news release.
New students will be guided to evacuate from Elliott Hall of Music on Wednesday. The drills are to demonstrate the procedures associated with building evacuations, according to Jefferson Howells, director of campus emergency preparedness and planning.
Purdue's seven sirens, which are spread around campus, are scheduled to be activated at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Howells said in the release. The siren activation will let new students know what the sirens sound like. BGR's student leaders are trained to instruct the new students immediately following the siren test on how they should react in an emergency.
In an actual emergency, the sirens indicate an imminent threat involving the entire campus or surrounding community, per the release. The sirens signal individuals to shelter in place, meaning to go indoors to the nearest building and seek further information.
Individuals on campus also should check the Campus Safety Status page, email and local media for more information on the emergency and the appropriate action to take, Howells said in the release.
"The sirens are part of Purdue Alert, a multilayered mass notification system," the release said. "Other notifications may be sent by email, text-message, Twitter (@purdueemergency), Alertus beacons installed in large classrooms, desktop popup alerts on classroom and lab computers, over 200 campus digital signs and Boiler TV."
To register to receive emergency text message notifications, Boilers may go to the Secure Purdue webpage, click on "Purdue Alert Sign-Up" enter your Purdue account name and BoilerKey, click on “Update Cell Phone Information” and enter your cell phone number.