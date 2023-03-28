Purdue has blocked access to TikTok on PAL 3.0, the university’s Wi-Fi network, citing data privacy concerns.
In a statement to The Exponent, senior communication specialist for Purdue Market and Communications Trevor Peters also said TikTok’s history of “algorithmic censorship of free speech” was a motivator of the ban.
The ban, enacted Monday night, includes the TikTok mobile app as well as TikTok’s official website.
“This step is based on TikTok’s overly invasive privacy and use agreements that allow for significant access to phone data,” Peters said.
The ban comes after Purdue removed university-affiliated accounts from the website in January, citing cybersecurity concerns “as documented by the U.S. federal government.”
Peters said students are still able to access TikTok through non-Purdue cellular or public Wi-Fi.