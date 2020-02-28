Two days after suspending travel to countries affected by coronavirus for spring break travelers, Purdue extended the cancellation to summer study abroad trips as well, according to a representative from the University's study abroad office.
The suspension affected about 80 students before Friday morning's announcement, including the Purduette spring break tour to Rome and Naples. Numbers for how many students are now affected were not immediately available Friday morning.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty was not immediately available to confirm Friday morning.
Purdue announced Wednesday night that it would be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's noted risk levels to determine which countries to ban.
“Purdue’s commitment to the health and safety of its community has led the University to take the precaution of canceling all University-sponsored travel to countries the CDC has listed as level 2 and level 3 risks for coronavirus,” the press release reads. “Countries currently at these levels of risk are China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.