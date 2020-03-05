A week after Purdue decided to suspend University-sponsored travel to countries deemed high-risk areas for coronavirus, it canceled all international spring break programs, according to an email sent out to Purdue students early Thursday morning.
"This includes international study abroad and service-learning trips," the email reads, "as well as international travel planned by official Purdue student organizations. All such domestic programs are currently moving forward as planned."
The suspension comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued additional travel advisories.
In accordance with CDC advisories, the email states that "those who choose to travel to countries with a CDC level 3 travel advisory for coronavirus must self-quarantine for 14 days and must seek an assessment with a health care provider before returning to campus. Those traveling from a level 2 country are advised that 14-day self-quarantine is recommended.
"Travelers should also note that the possibility exists that a country experiencing an outbreak could suspend travel in and out of the country and could result in travelers being stranded."
Provost Jay Akridge said in the email that Purdue understands the mixed feelings this announcement might create.
“We understand that the decision to suspend international spring break travel will be a relief to some and disappointing to others. As always, this decision was guided by our top priority of the health and safety of our Purdue community,” Akridge said.
The University is currently trying to figure out reimbursement protocol for people who were planning to travel abroad before the suspension, the email says. More information will be released to address those directly affected.
Colleges and the Office of the Provost are also working to match students with academic programs to make up lost credits that would have been earned during now-canceled study abroad programs.