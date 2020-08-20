The seasonal flu virus and the novel coronavirus will inevitably coexist at some point this fall, physicians at the Purdue University Student Health Center say. In response, Purdue’s board of trustees voted in June to require that all enrolled students, faculty and staff receive an influenza vaccination to be permitted on campus.
But declination forms offer reprieve to people unwilling or unable to receive vaccinations because of their religious beliefs or, with a physician’s statement included, an allergy or medical justification for not being vaccinated. Also included as an exemption: “philosophical” beliefs.
“One can only hope that our Purdue students honor their Protect Purdue Pledge and approach these forms with complete honesty and integrity,” Dr. Craig Nadelson, medical director of PUSH, said about the latter provision. “My personal belief is that our students will do the right things to protect themselves and each other.”
Nadelson confirmed that honest responses are virtually impossible to certify.
One myth the doctor dispelled was that egg allergies are a valid reason not to be vaccinated. Egg-free formulations of the flu vaccine exist, he said.
He references a section of the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention website titled, “Misconceptions about seasonal flu and flu vaccines,” which prominently notes that although some people report mild side effects after having received a flu shot, the virus cannot be transmitted that way.
The declination forms list nine facts about seasonal influenza in an attempt to deter anyone not completely sure of their decision to skip the vaccine.
The flu is a “serious respiratory disease,” it says, adding “on average, 36,000 Americans die every year from influenza-related causes.” It includes that, similar to coronavirus carriers, those who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic can spread the flu virus.
And this year, the form concludes, the vaccination is even more important to reduce illnesses and “preserve scarce health care resources” being used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since COVID-19 does not have a defined seasonality as of yet, and is an active problem with no end in (sight),” Nadelson said, “and influenza season will typically occur in the time between October and May, it is inevitable that at some point between October and May the two viruses will coexist.
“Since both of these viruses have significant penetration into the population, as well as potential mild to severe effects, depending on the individual case, influenza or COVID-19 alone can put a great strain on the healthcare system and available resources.”
Nadelson added that it’s possible for an individual to be infected with both viruses simultaneously, making them more likely to suffer severe illness and adverse health outcomes. Because of vaccination mandates and increased salience about the threat of disease, he expects to observe a higher rate of vaccination this year, he said.
As part of the Protect Purdue initiative, faculty, staff and students are instructed to be vaccinated for the flu between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, “regardless of where they are working from or taking classes at the time,” the June 15 announcement states.
Vaccines will be available for students on campus at PUSH, Purdue Pharmacy and the Nursing Center for Family Health. Faculty and staff can also be vaccinated at the pharmacy and nursing center, as well as the Center for Healthy Living. Those working or learning remotely can be vaccinated at their health-care provider of choice.
The announcement adds that if individuals choose to decline vaccination, they must upload the declination form to the Student Health Center portal, if students, and the Healthy Boiler portal, if faculty or staff. Proof of vaccination is uploaded to the same portals.
Nadelson said he was unaware whether academic holds or other consequences will be imposed if students don’t upload proof of vaccination or a declination form by Oct. 31.
The doctor acknowledged the several universities that have failed to prevent the spread of coronavirus upon classes resuming on campus, such as the University of Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina.
But echoing Purdue President Mitch Daniels, Nadelson thinks the academic prestige of the University’s campus population will prevent a similar discontinuation of classes here.
“We have already seen several universities fail in their mission to continue on-campus education, and I expect that we will be amongst the universities completing that mission,” Nadelson said, “further cementing our national reputation as a leader in most everything.”