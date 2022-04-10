Upwards of 600 people congregated on Memorial Mall, eating a variety of Asian food like sushi, spring rolls and bubble tea, watching performances from different Asian student organizations and playing different games with prizes.
The Asian American Association held its first Night Market, inspired by traditional night markets that are present throughout Taiwan, in two years on Memorial Mall Sunday night.
“The event hasn’t happened since 2019, so it’s a big comeback,” said Jessica Wong, a sophomore in the College of Engineering. “Everything is so high energy and I’m excited to see everything.”
Suruchi Sen, the vice president of AAA and a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said the event had been in the works since the summer of 2021.
“Planning starts very very early,” Sen said. “We’re glad it came to fruition and everything’s going well.”
The turnout was higher than expected, and Sen said she was glad people outside the club were enjoying the event.
“A lot of people here maybe aren’t part of triple A or they haven’t heard of us before, but they’re here and just having a good time,” she said.
Hahyeon Jo, a media intern for the AAA and a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts, said she hoped the event was inclusive.
“If you’re Asian or not, it doesn’t matter,” Jo said. “I’ve personally felt excluded in so many places, so I want this to be an open event where everyone is free to have fun.”
The evening had performances from the Asian fraternity, Lambdas, the Korean American Student Association, Dance All Out and various other Asian interest organizations.
Along with performances, Purdue standup comedy club performed to an audience that “didn’t care,” according to one of the comedians.
“(I) went up there and tried to tell jokes,” said Cooper Kim, senior in the College of Engineering. “I don’t think the audience cares.”
Despite the reception of his performance, Kim said the event had a great turnout and signified Asian inclusion.
“But it’s a great event. I love it. It’s also great with all the Asian inclusion.”
Purdue Dance All Out performed a variety of kpop and hip hop dances with songs like Twice’s “Yes or Yes” and “DNA” by Kendrick Lamar.
Yiyang Zhao, the president of DAO and a junior in the College of Engineering, said the performers practice everyday for 30 minutes.
“We only had one week to prepare the dance, because we learned individually and then practiced the formation,” Zhao said.
Several clubs were also hosting games to spread awareness about their respective cultures. The Taiwanese Student Association put out Mahjong tiles with bingo cards.
Vivienne Huang, one of the members of TSA, said she hopes everyone has fun at the event.
“(My expectations are) just for everyone (to) have a good time and bond and know more about other cultures,” said Huang, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences.
Students also spent their time waiting at the food line which consistently had around 100 people. Each person was given two free food tickets. Around 7 p.m., one of the organizers announced they were running out of food.
One of the volunteers running the food stall for the spring rolls, Hannah Levy, said she enjoyed the event because of the high exposure to the other organizations.
Levy said she had a “cool experience” back in her freshman year and loves getting to see other Asian organizations on campus.
She said the long food lines show that people care and were excited to attend.