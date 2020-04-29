Purdue has made the decision to cancel all study-abroad programs scheduled for the fall 2020 semester, according to an email sent by a study-abroad adviser, citing "student health and safety" concerns.
Study abroad adviser Alaina Orchard sent an email to students registered for study-abroad programs on Wednesday afternoon informing them their trips would no longer take place, which Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed.
The email said Purdue-affiliated exchange programs will be "lenient" when assessing cancellation policies, meaning they will attempt to reimburse most expenses incurred. Students who made deposits with affiliated programs should contact advisers in those programs.
Deposits made to Purdue will be fully refunded, according to the email.
"If you were participating (in) an exchange program and paid your deposit to Purdue, it will be refunded to your Purdue account," Orchard wrote.
The University is unable to offer refunds for any flight tickets purchased or transportation expenses incurred, however. Orchard advised students to reach out to airlines to ask for reimbursement or flight credits.
Academic advisers are prepared to make alternate arrangements for the fall semester for students whose plans have been canceled, she wrote. Students may be able to defer study-abroad applications to Spring 2021.