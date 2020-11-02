Purdue Athletics has set aside time to bring student-athletes to the polls tomorrow morning.
“Most of our guys have voted, but (Sean Pugh) with player development and I have a time set aside late morning to take some guys over there who haven’t,” said football head coach Jeff Brohm. “Anybody else who can’t make that time, we’ll provide an opportunity to escort them as well, if need be. It’s an important issue, it’s an important year, and we want all of our guys to get the opportunity to vote.”
Earlier this year, the athletics department announced in a press release its moratorium of athletic activities on Election Day to ensure all students-athletes can be represented at the polls.
Brohm talked about the importance of voting for him and his student-athletes, expressing the importance of “representing our country” when people cast their ballots.
“We’ve talked about it a lot: We’ve done a lot of things to make sure everyone is getting out, voting and making a difference.” Brohm said in a Monday press conference. “It’s important that everyone learns at an early age that we all can do our part to make a difference.”
Some players, like junior runnning back Zander Horvath and sophomore tight end Payne Durham, said they have already voted by mail. For those who haven't, Brohm said he will do whatever he can to make sure student-athletes get their votes in and make themselves heard this election.