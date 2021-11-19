With finals around the corner, students looking to destress can make their way to Purdue’s Pet-a-Puppy club.
As the name suggests, it’s a club dedicated to petting puppies.
“It’s mainly just to destress, pet some dogs and just hang out with everyone,” said Allison Epstein, the Pet-a-puppy outreach coordinator and a senior in the College of Agriculture.
All of the dogs at the meetings are from local shelters, such as Natalie’s Second Chance, a no-kill shelter in downtown Lafayette.
Epstein said she and other club members drive the puppies from the shelters to campus where students come to play with them.
The club was created to not only help students deal with the stress from college but also learn about local shelters.
“Our main focus is to bring awareness to shelter animals in hope that more people would want to volunteer and help out,” Epstein said.
Outside of bringing dogs to events, Epstein said her main job is to help fundraise for the shelters and encourage members to volunteer.
“We basically just raise money and help them with their shelter and all the dogs there,” Epstein said.
Petting dogs isn’t the only thing the club has to offer. From filling out coloring pages to watching dog-themed movies, club members get to participate in an array of relaxing activities.
“I think a lot of people look to Pet-a-Puppy as a sort of mental health pillar,” said Grace Borbi, club secretary and junior in the Polytechnic Institute.
Pet-a-Puppy continues to help students relax from the stress of college every other Thursday in Lilly Hall of Life Sciences.
“If you're missing your dog from home, it's a good way to fill that void, or if you're feeling down about finals, or too stressed out,” Borbi said. “It's a great way to destress.”