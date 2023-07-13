James Bullard was named the dean of the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business starting on Aug. 15.
Bullard spent 15 years as the president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. He has earned praise and accolades for his long-standing leadership as part of the Federal Open Market Committee in guiding the direction of U.S. monetary policy.
In 2014, Bullard was ranked as the seventh-most influential economist in the world. He had been the longest-serving Federal Reserve Bank president in the country.
“Dr. Bullard has been an extraordinary leader for our country and will be a transformational leader of Purdue’s Daniels School of Business,” said Purdue President Mung Chiang in a news release Thursday. “Today’s exciting recruitment is a singular, extraordinary moment for the future of DSB and the tech-driven, free-market economy.”
Bullard began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis in 1990 as an economist in the research division.
In addition to being appointed dean of DSB, Bullard was appointed as special adviser to the president of the university.