With chants of “fuck you facists” echoing through the western wall of the North Ballroom, Michael Knowles exited from the Purdue Memorial Union kitchen to an equally exuberant and repetitive bellowing of “USA” from the audience.
Said audience – including Purdue students and community residents – stretched around the PMU’s main floor before the event began at 8 p.m.
Supporters donned in MAGA hats, “Arrest Fauci” t-shirts and “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise filled the room beyond capacity and into the overflow standing area. In total, over 700 tickets were distributed for a room capacity of just 400, according to the Purdue Student Union Board.
While some attendees included students involved with Purdue College Republicans – which organized the event – and other conservative-leaning organizations, others took advantage of the rare opportunity to see such a high profile guest speak at Purdue.
“It’s college. When else will I get this opportunity,” said Evan Voris, a sophomore in the College of Science. “Even if it was someone from the other (political) side, I’d be here.”
Others seemed to come upon the event by chance.
“I don’t know why I am here,” said Juan Osorio, a waiter from Carmel, Indiana. “I don’t know who he is.”
Audience members professed to reading Knowles’ books, following his Daily Wire co-hosts and recognizing his comments while perusing CPAC’s Instagram account.
Knowles opened his speech by addressing the protests occurring just beyond the walls of the room.
“My critics are so confused they can’t even agree on how to protest me,” he said. On his Twitter, he commented on The Exponent’s coverage of the events, “Where was my invitation?”
The jeers from protestors kept up an audible din throughout Knowles’ speech and only subsided when the audience applauded.
Knowles drew upon an array of “culture war” topics, referencing his recent demand to “eradicate transgenderism” and his critique of mass immigration into America. Knowles attributed the lack of Christian faith in America to a “crisis of identity” stemming from false promises of liberation and transcendence from the Left.
“If we get our way, the ideology of transgenderism must be eradicated from public life,” he said.
Knowles, wholly denying the legitimate existence of transgender people, crusaded for the “right to a woman’s bathroom” and the exclusion of transgender men in women’s athletics. Knowles then seamlessly transitioned to the issue of immigration.
“Today, foreigners are free to enter our country whenever they like, and as a consequence, Americans are prohibited from exercising one of the most basic rights of self-governance: the right to choose who makes up your body politic.”
Knowles, a descendant of Catholic Italian immigrants, lauded that the original Plymouth colonists expelled dissenters who disagreed with their identity – an identity that was essentially Christian.
“According to our founding fathers, (America’s body politic) would be national; her soul Christian. One might call it Christian nationalism,” Knowles said.
The need for God in American lives, Knowles concluded, amounted to the chief cause of its identity crises. He finished his speech to a mostly standing applause from the audience.
Afterward, Knowles took questions.
Addressing a Young America Foundation rule that allows those who disagree to ask questions first, Knowles said, jokingly, “I think that if you disagree you have to be thrown outside with them.”
Although no one who substantively disagreed with Knowles asked a question, the audience did ask questions on how to “combat progressivism, leftism and transgenderism” and his take on education.
In his last remarks before he left the stage, Knowles was asked by a member of Boiler Catholics about Sex in the Dark, a sex education event that took place earlier this semester after being pushed back from last semester. The student asked if Purdue has the right to host that type of event.
“Purdue has no obligation to host weirdos,” Knowles said.
The audience erupted into applause and chants of “USA” one last time as Knowles walked off stage.