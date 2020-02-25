Just under 100 Purdue University Global students will be attending their graduation ceremony Thursday without physically being there.
Purdue Global is launching a pilot program where students who are unable to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles can still experience the ceremony through virtual reality, according to a Purdue press release.
“We are proud to be the first university to offer students who otherwise would not be able to attend the opportunity to share the excitement of graduation in a virtual setting,” said Patti Pelletier, director of the learning and leadership community for Purdue Global, in the release.
The ceremony will be captured using a 360-degree camera, and students will be able to view it live using a Purdue Global VR headset. It will also be broadcast on Facebook Live for anyone to watch.
“The graduates will see and hear everything as if they were sitting in the Skirball Cultural Center,” Pelletier said. “When the ceremony begins, they will feel like they are in the procession line marching with the on-site graduates. They will sit with their fellow graduates and watch everything that is happening around them during the ceremony. The virtual graduates will walk onto the stage, hear their name announced and see their picture displayed before returning to their seat.”
This project has been in the works for over a year now on the West Lafayette campus, with Pelletier and others collaborating with the lead visualization scientist for Information Technology at Purdue's Research Computing Envision Center, George Takahashi.
“Our undergraduate and graduate students at the Envision Center are deeply involved in exploring new technologies and the development of interactive visualization and simulation tools for research and learning,” Takahashi said. “Through our time working with Patti, five of our students explored consumer virtual reality platforms and enterprise 360 video recording and streaming technologies with the objective of providing an accessible immersive graduation experiences to those who would otherwise be unable to attend.”
The graduates opting to attending graduation through VR will also be provided a program and tassel like the in-person graduates. Honor cords will also be provided for students who have earned them.
“We are excited to offer this virtual reality opportunity to our students," said Betty Vandenbosch, Purdue Global chancellor, "and likewise, we are delighted to celebrate the successful joint endeavor between technologists at Purdue West Lafayette and our staff at Purdue Global."