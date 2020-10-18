Purdue plans to test students for the coronavirus before they return for Spring 2021, similar to the pre-arrival testing before the fall semester began.
A timeline for testing will be released by Nov. 15, and students choosing in-person instruction will be required to complete the testing process, according to a recent Protect Purdue update.
Current residential students will only be able to move to the online-only option on an exception basis, according to an email sent to students on Friday.
“Students who can demonstrate that a significant change has occurred during their fall semester that has put their health at risk, impacted their ability to travel to campus due to travel and/or visa restrictions or other significant, unforeseen COVID-19 impacts on the student will be granted this exception,” the email reads.
Purdue may request documentation to support the change. More details will be shared next week, according to the email. The latest date to submit this request is Nov. 13 at 11:59 p.m.