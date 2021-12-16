A Purdue professor has been announced to become the first Purdue faculty member to go to space, according to a Thursday press release by Purdue News.
Steven Collicott, a professor of aerospace engineering, was selected Wednesday by NASA’s Flight Opportunities program to fly into suborbital space and back on a Virgin Galactic craft and conduct a zero-gravity experiment. The trip to space comes from an award he received from the program, the press release states.
“The sudden news that I now get to fly into suborbital space to work in an amazing new zero-gravity laboratory aboard Virgin Galactic is a thrill beyond words,” Collicott said in the press release. “That I’ll be one of the first researchers to fly with their own experiments is an exciting notion that I never bothered to consider before.”
The selection makes Collicott the latest person with Purdue connections to fly into suborbital space. In February 2019, Sirisha Bandla and Audrey Powers, two School of Aeronautics and Astronautics alumna, flew with graduate Beth Moses, who became the first female commercial astronaut on Virgin Galactic’s flight test, according to the press release.
For his flight, Collicott will conduct an experiment that explores a phenomenon in how a liquid that wets a solid surface less than perfectly moves in an awkward stick-slip process across that solid surface in weightlessness, the press release states.
Purdue has had 27 alumni who have flown in space or have been selected for space flight.