Ryan Walters had only been on the job 48 hours, and the recruiting class he inherited stood 67th nationally, considered unranked.
Seven months later, Purdue ranks 17th nationally, its highest in 20 years.
When was the last time Purdue football recruited this well? The class of 2019 was close, ranking 25th. But it hasn’t been since 2004 under Joe Tiller when Purdue last broke into the top 20 nationally.
After initially dealing with a handful of de-commitments from the recruiting class of 2023 amid Jeff Brohm’s departure, Walters has spent the off season assembling his first full recruiting class.
Walters pulled seven total commitments in the spring, including a pair of four-star offensive talents in quarterback Marcos Davila out of Midland, Texas, and athlete Jaheim Merriweather out of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Davalia has thrown for nearly 6,000 yards heading into his senior season, and Merriweather projects as a running back with the skills to be used in the passing game if needed.
The metric most commonly used to quantify recruitment efforts among all college football programs is the recruiting class national rankings. Rankings can change day by day, even hour by hour, as each commitment has the potential to shake up the order.
Walters and staff used the months of June and July to bolster the star power of their 2024 recruitment class. With each commitment landed, they rose further up the national rankings, their highest standing 17th on Sunday.
Camp offers and official visits filled the month of June, and the defining stretch of this recruiting class with officially landing commitments has been the past few weeks.The program has added 10 commitments in June and three in July.
The highest rated among these 13 commitments on the summer recruiting trail is the tandem of four-star prospects Koy Beasley and Keondre Henry.
Safety Koy Beasley visited West Lafayette on June 23 and committed five days later. The Cincinnati native had 20 offers from several football giants in the Big Ten and SEC before landing on Purdue.
Beasley’s size isn’t what carried him in the recruitment process; he isn’t quite 6 feet tall. The draw is his speed. Beasley clocked in a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the Ohio UA spring camp and a 21.7 mph max speed score. He also competed in track at LaSalle High School and won the 100-meter dash at Wayne regionals in May.
Keondre Henry was formerly committed to Boston College, then flipped to Purdue after his June 19 visit. The wide receiver is native of Lake Dallas, Texas, and is one of four commitments from Texas in Walters’ recruiting class.
Alongside the four stars Beasley and Henry, summer recruitment stacked the class of 2024 roster with 10 three-star recruits as well.