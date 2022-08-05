The Purdue Board of Trustees approved a change to men’s basketball Head Coach Matt Painter’s contract to increase his base compensation by $250,000 and scheduled additional raises and bonuses.
Painter’s base compensation will increase from $3.2 million to $3.55 million for the 2022 fiscal year and will increase by $100,000 for the two following years, according to a press release. He will also receive an extension bonus of $450,000 if he remains the head coach until Sept. 1, 2024.
The coach, who most recently led the Boilermakers to the Sweet Sixteen, last received an extension in 2018, which extended his contract to the end of the 2023-24 season.
Painter’s contract is set up as a rolling five-year term with automatic one-year extensions at the end of each year for five years. Those extensions also come with a $25,000 increase to base compensation, which will continue, according to the release.
Trustees also approved renovations to the Max W. & Maileen Brown Family Hall, formerly known as the Electrical Engineering Building. The first floor of the building will be renovated to to improve and create “several instructional labs, lab support spaces, computational research labs, classrooms, offices and a collaboration area,” the release reads.
The renovation’s total cost is $14.6 million, $14 million of which come from gift funds while the remaining $573,000 will come from operating funds, the release says. Construction is expected to begin in May and finish May 2024.
There are also renovations planned for the electrical distribution system in Vawter Residence Hall. The system also serves Warren Residence Hall and Windsor Dining Court. The renovations will improve lighting in the halls and equipment reliability, according to the release.
The renovation is expected to cost $3 million which will be financed by auxiliary funds, according to the release. Construction is planned to begin in May 2024 and end July 2024.
The trustees also approved the 10-year capital plan, which will be used in the requests for funding the university will submit to the state.
The plan includes several projects that the university has planned for future years. Among those projects is the construction of a new Nursing and Pharmacy Education Building, which will be used by the College of Pharmacy and the School of Nursing. The building is expected to cost $160 million, with $89 million requested from the state by Purdue.
“Pending project funding and approvals, construction could begin in summer 2024 with completion in fall 2026,” the release reads.
Renovations are also planned for the Krannert Center.
The renovations, which are expected to cost $11 million, would renovate and reconfigure part of the second floor to increase student project space, update finishes in the lower, first and second floors and repair and maintain HVAC and electrical systems in the building, the release says. Following approval, renovation could begin in summer 2023 and finish in summer 2024.
Another new building included in the plan is the Energetics Research Lab Building, which would be used to “fabricate, test, detect, deploy and defeat next-generation energetic materials,” according to the release.
The expected cost is $15 million and Purdue will fund the construction, the release reads. Construction could begin in spring 2024 and finish summer 2025.
During the board meeting at Purdue Fort Wayne, the trustees approved the renaming of the Academic Success Center. It will now be known as the Helen Bass Williams Academic Success Center, named after the first Black professor at Purdue, who also helped establish the center.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels noted a new record-setting number of undergrad applicants, 38,000, for the fall semester, beating out last year by almost 900 applications, according to a slideshow shown during the meeting.