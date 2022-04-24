Landscape architect David Rubin discussed human-centered, sustainable and resilient urban design at Purdue’s 2022 Earth Week lecture series in the Class of 1950 Wednesday night.
Rubin is the founder of DAVID RUBIN Land Collective, a landscape architecture, urban design and planning studio. In his presentation “Integrated Infrastructure: A Systems Approach To Sustainability, Empathy, and Resiliency,” he explained how the Land Collective centers the human experience into its work.
Rubin said landscape is for everybody, and it can be used to positively inform communities.
“Landscape is the most equitable environment,” he said. “Everybody stands on it, so you can positively lift up everybody through the manipulation of our environment.”
Emily Twomey, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said Rubin’s presentation changed the way she thought about landscape.
“I think it really opened my horizons, considering my limited perspective (as) an engineering major,” she said.
Rubin discussed the Grand Junction Plaza project in Westfield, Indiana, and three projects in Washington, D.C., which were Canal Park, Potomac Park Flood Levee and Franklin Park.
He described each of these projects in great detail to show how the Land Collective considered the holistic needs of people and the environment, and these examples demonstrate how Purdue’s landscape could play a role in developing a more sustainable campus culture, too.
“It’s so important to be working here at Purdue to inform the quality and character of the campus, because it informs everybody: students, faculty, alumni, administration (and) visitors,” Rubin said. “Everybody walks through the campus community.”
Olivia Miller, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said she was interested in listening to Rubin’s presentation because she is a member of PurdueTHINK, a student consulting organization which is currently looking into more outdoor, sustainable hangout spots on campus.
When working on a project, it is very important to the Land Collective to make everybody feel comfortable in their spaces, Rubin said.
“In all of our drawings, we are always representing every member of the constituency, including the unhomed,” he said.
The Land Collective engages with local communities by actively listening to people experiencing homelessness and other marginalized groups describing their experiences in these conversations.
“Empathy is the root of our mission,” he said.
In addition to empathy, accessibility was another key term in Rubin’s Earth Week presentation.
“Accessibility is about overcoming physical challenges, but, more importantly, accessibility is about the invitation to participate,” Rubin said. “Designing accessible landscapes in the context of sustainable gestures is the only way to approach a holistic response.”
Editor’s Note: This reporting is supported by Carbon Neutral Indiana, a nonprofit helping “individuals and businesses clean up their carbon footprints.”