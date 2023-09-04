The return of Boilermaker football on Saturday brought the revival of one of the most famous game day traditions at Purdue– the Breakfast Club.
The rules are simple: slip on your goofiest outfits and hit the close-to-campus bars the morning of the game. But nowhere else is this tradition a bigger sensation than at Neon Cactus.
Leading up to Purdue’s home opener against Fresno State, students made the walk over to the local bar in the early hours of game day with Neon Cactus-branded pitchers in hand.
“We wanted to do something together, something interesting (for senior year)” Diya Sakhrani said, wearing a onesie of “Monsters, Inc.” character Mike Wazowski.
Sakhrani, a senior in biomedical engineering, and Anjali Dhayagude, a senior in industrial engineering, said they coordinated their group’s outfits to be characters from “Monsters, Inc.” and “Winnie-the-Pooh.”
The friends said making memories was worth waking up at the crack of dawn and waiting in line since it is their senior year.
“This is pretty nostalgic (to be a part of),” Dhayagude said, dressed as Winnie-the-Pooh.
“School spirit!” someone in the crowd yelled out, eliciting laughter from the group.
For many students, Breakfast Club provided an outlet to let loose and have fun before kickoff at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“I really wanted to be a Care Bear, I don’t really know why, I just thought it’d be cute,” said Jenna Smith, a senior in mechanical engineering, laughing.
Neon Cactus’ doors open at 7 a.m., but that didn’t stop hundreds of eager Boilermakers from braving the early morning chill in hopes of getting in and getting the day started on a high note.
“We got up at 5:30 a.m., probably in line at 6 a.m.,” said Sophia Pachciarz, a senior in nursing. “It’s my first Breakfast Club… I just want to have fun with all my friends.”
Breakfast Club isn’t only reserved as a season opener occurrence, but is common practice before every home football game. For some, one taste of this beloved tradition is more than enough, attendees said.
“We decided that with this being the first game, we have to participate and then we can cut ourselves slack for the rest of the games,” Olivia Rindfuss, a senior in nursing, said as she waited alongside Dhayagude and Sakhrani.
Smith disagreed, saying this is just the beginning and has no plans on stopping anytime soon.
“Next time we’re gonna have to come earlier,” she said, “because there was already a huge line by the time we arrived.”