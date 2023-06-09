Purdue's trustees unanimously approved to continue the tuition freeze until Spring 2026.
If state officials approves the freeze, tuition will remain locked at $9,992, continuing a now 10-year running halt.
Purdue President Mung Chiang said the freeze does not reduce Purdue's ability to invest in new developments, such as new housing and academic buildings.
"There is a lingering misconception that the freeze affects investment in other areas. There's no logic in that," he said. "The clear facts point to the statement that while we're holding tuition, we have not been shy at all in investment."
Trustee Gary Lehman said that although he agrees with Chiang, Purdue will need to reassess its investment strategy in the future.
"We will have to address the housing and dining situation eventually," he said.
As tuition remains frozen, Andrew Bean, the associate vice president for finance, said tuition will also remain flat for Purdue students attending Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
Purdue Fort Wayne and Purdue Northwest, however, won't see a freeze in tuition. To accommodate increasing administrative costs, both campuses will see a rise by 3% in tuition over the next two years, Bean said.
Enrollment rate continuing
Purdue administrators have no plans to artificially reduce enrollment rate in future school years, Chiang said during his address to the trustees in their Friday morning meeting.
Every year his email inbox is filled with requests to reduce Purdue's enrollment except when enrollment actually begins, he said, but there isn't much the administration can do about it.
"If people apply, we have to read their application," Chiang said. "We can't stop people from applying."
This year has seen more than 72,600 undergraduate applications, and Chiang said he expects to see more than 9,300 new students in the coming school year.
"We don't control the number of applicants," he told the board. "But I think we're doing a remarkable job accommodating the rising need of our population."
Budget increases
Purdue will see a 10% increase in its budget over the next two fiscal years.
Chiang said the Indiana General Assembly granted almost all of the university's budget requests, raising its budget by 4% in 2024 and 6% in 2025.
The General Assembly also directed more money toward development at Purdue, including more than $169 million to be invested in new buildings.
"We thank the people, the taxpayers and our elected officials," Chiang said. "This is the most generous operating budget we've had in many years."
New University Senate chair
Brian Leung, the newly appointed chair of the University Senate, gave his first presentation to the board.
The professor in the English department, visibly nervous at first but relaxing as he went on, told the trustees he hopes to strengthen cooperation between the senate and the board.
"We want to cement what shared governance actually means in this collaboration," he said.
Student trustee's last meeting
The trustees voted unanimously to honor Mark Gee, whose last meeting was Friday.
Gee, a graduate student in agricultural and biological engineering, was appointed as a trustee by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2021.
"I tried to make sure every student who comes here feels like they feel Purdue's momentum," Gee said. "The most important lesson I learned is to keep the people, keep the values and keep the mission."
Board Chairman Michael Berghoff said the university and its students are grateful for Gee's time as trustee.
"He has been a terrific voice representing the student body," Berghoff said. "He helps us understand what being a graduate student is like, which is very timely now because of all the many concerns that graduate students have demonstrated."
Gee is being succeeded in July by Kevin Boes, a doctoral candidate in mechanical engineering.
New business interim dean
Mohit Tawarmalani, a professor in the Krannert School of Management, was appointed as the new interim dean of the Mitch Daniels School of Business.
Tawarmalani said he hopes to see his administration follow the principles of "innovation and free market capitalism."
Purdue Global and the military
The chancellor of Purdue Global, Frank Dooley, updated the board on a new initiative to strengthen ties between the online school and the military.
Purdue Global is looking to hire a greater number of military members into the school's administration and establish ties with military-run colleges, such as the Community College of the Air Force and the Navy's Senior Enlisted Academy, Dooley said.
"We are going to be doing more with the military," he told the board. "We have the opportunity to be the main education provider to an important base of our country."
Dooley said Purdue Global will also begin to have a larger presence at events hosted by the Department of Defense in the coming years.
Runway improvement
The board unanimously voted to repave Runway 523 at the Purdue Airport, as well as installing two new connected taxiways.
The runway, which is the smaller of the airport's two, is primarily used for student flight training, said Vice President and Chief Public Safety Officer Jay Wasson.
"Getting this project done will be critical to ensure the continued success of the student flight program," Wasson said.