Purdue's student farm will again provide fresh, locally grown vegetables to community members this summer and fall through the Boilermaker Vegetable Season Pass, now in its fourth year.
The community-supported agriculture program provides an educational experience for students as well as weekly bags of fresh vegetables and herbs for community participants.
“We get the opportunity to apply sustainable agricultural practices and experience the delicious results,” Wil Brown-Grimm, an undergraduate in sustainable food and farming systems, said in a Wednesday news release. “The CSA program gives a sense of gratification because we’re able to directly interact with those who enjoy our produce.”
Day-to-day farm operations are managed by several student groups: those enrolled in the Small Farms Experience courses, volunteers involved in the Purdue Student Farm Organization, part-time undergraduate interns and full-time undergraduate summer interns.
Boilermaker Vegetable Season Pass began after pandemic-related issues led to the temporary closure of Purdue’s student dining halls, the primary customers for the student farm. After the dining halls reopened, the farm has continued to provide produce to members each season.
Aaron Thompson, associate professor of landscape architecture, said in the release, “As a family, we look forward to weekly pickups at the student farm – everyone gets involved in sorting, tasting and preparing a wide range of foods each week. The assortment in the box provides us with our usual staples while encouraging us to try new fruits and vegetables.”
Dates:
22 weeks: June 23-Nov. 18
$27.23/week (total value $599)
Address for pickup:
1491 Cherry Lane, West Lafayette
Make checks payable to:
Purdue Student Farm
Horticulture Building
625 Agricultural Mall Drive
West Lafayette, IN 47907