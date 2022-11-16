The Purdue Graduate Student Government passed two resolutions Wednesday night calling for a release of a public statement in support of striking graduate workers at the University of California and a pledge to donate $100 to the workers’ strike fund.
Both resolutions were written by James Nolan, a graduate student in biomedical engineering, a representative of the Young Democratic Socialists of America and Grad Rights for Our Wellbeing.
“This is a really critical moment for all grad workers,” Nolan said. “It’s important that PGSG shows their support.”
The first resolution, which called for a public statement by PGSG in support of workers in California, passed with no resistance by the Senators, flying through voting with unanimous support.
The second resolution, however, which called for an allocation of a $100 donation to the workers’ strike fund, faced more resistance, prompting a 35-minute debate on the Senate floor.
Some senators, such as Utkuhan Genc, the senator of industrial engineering, and Somosmita Mitra, the senator of electrical computer engineering, raised concerns about the efficacy of what they perceived as a small donation.
Genc unsuccessfully proposed an amendment to the resolution to increase the amount of the donation to $400, while Mitra leaned more towards striking the resolution down entirely.
Nolan, however, said that though the $100 may not be effective in aiding the efforts of the striking workers in California, the symbolism of the donation would be enough to show solidarity between grad workers across the country.
“I think (the donation) being too low is a very fair concern,” Nolan said. “However, it’s symbolic, just as the public statement by PGSG that was approved moments ago is also simply symbolic.”
In the end, the $400 amendment was not passed. PGSG still passed both resolutions without any amendments.
Nolan stated his intent to release a statement on the resolutions to the Exponent, which has not been sent as of writing.
Amendments to Purdue’s Title IX policy
PGSG passed a resolution which calls for a restriction on punishment against students who bring forward false accusations if the accusation was made in “good faith”, meaning that no intent to harm was present when the accusation was made. The second resolution calls for clarification of the definition of incapacitation in Purdue’s Title IX policy.
Lilli Ferguson, President Pro-Tempore of the Purdue Student Government, was present to advocate for the adoption of the two resolutions by PGSG, which were initially adopted by PSG on November 9.
“What these two pieces of legislation are targeted at is looking at the policies put in place by Purdue and figuring out how we can do better,” Ferguson said. “This is to protect both students and faculty.”
The resolutions come in the wake of Roe v. Purdue in September, in which a federal jury ruled that Purdue violated Nancy Roe’s rights under Title IX by expelling her for bringing an alleged false accusation of sexual assault against another student.
Part of Roe’s argument hinged on Purdue’s definition of incapacitation, which Ferguson said is currently not clear enough.
The first resolution passed the senate 44-1 with 2 abstentions, while the second resolution passed the senate 42-1 with 4 abstentions.
Joint Resolutions with PSG
PGSG also voted nearly unanimously to pass a bundle of joint resolutions with PSG, such as installing cameras in emergency call boxes on campus, calling on Purdue to become carbon neutral by 2030, and adding the ability to declare pronouns on Purdue websites such as Brightspace and MyPurdue.
Another joint resolution discussed was one to clarify the language of Purdue’s public posting policy. The resolution called for clearer language on where and when it is acceptable for students to hang fliers and notices, and to restrict punishment for first-time violations of the policy.
For the sake of time, the senators voted unanimously to waive discussion on all of the joint resolutions.